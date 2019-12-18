Military Situation In Afghanistan On December 18, 2019 (Map Update)
A brief overview of the recent developments in Afghanistan:
- Government forces repelled a Taliban attac on the joint army-police security checkpoint on the Kabul-Kandahar highway in Ghazni province. Pro-governmentsources claimed that 11 Taliban members were killed;
- At least 20 people were injured in an IED attack in the city of Mazari Sharif;
- The Taliban claimed that an IED explosion destroyed a foreign armoured vehicle in the Daman district, Kandahar province;
- An intense fighting between the Taliban and government forces erupted in the Andkhoy district, Faryab province;
- Airstrikes destroyed at least 40 civilian buildings in the Dawlatyar district, Ghor province, the Taliban claimed.
