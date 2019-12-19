Military Situation In Afghanistan On December 19, 2019 (Map Update)
A brief overview of the recent developments in Afghanistan:
- The US proposed the Taliban a ceasefire claiming that this is the key demand to resume talks;
- 11 government troops were killed and 7 others were wounded in a Taliban attack on a checkpoint in the provincial capital of Ghani province, the Taliban claimed;
- The Taliban says its forces killed 3 soldiers in the Nahr-e-Shahi district of Balkh province.
