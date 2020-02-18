southfront.org

A brief overview of the recent developments in Afghanistan:

The Taliban claimed that its forces had shot down a helicopter in the Spini Qarargah area of the Delaram district, Nimruz province;

At least 20 government troops were killed in clashes with the Taliban in Kunduz city and its countryside, the Taliban said;

The Taliban said that 12 government personnel had defected to the Taliban in the Baghlan-e-Markazi district of Baghlan province.

from https://southfront.org/military-situation-in-afghanistan-on-february-18-2020-map-update/