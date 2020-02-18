Military Situation In Afghanistan On February 18, 2020 (Map Update)
A brief overview of the recent developments in Afghanistan:
- The Taliban claimed that its forces had shot down a helicopter in the Spini Qarargah area of the Delaram district, Nimruz province;
- At least 20 government troops were killed in clashes with the Taliban in Kunduz city and its countryside, the Taliban said;
- The Taliban said that 12 government personnel had defected to the Taliban in the Baghlan-e-Markazi district of Baghlan province.
