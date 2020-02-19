southfront.org

A brief overview of the recent developments in Afghanistan:

At least 136 civilians were killed in Afghanistan as a result of the ongoing conflict in January 2020, the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission reported;

At least 11 civilians were killed in a drone strike in the Kashk-e-Kohna district of Herat province;

Abdul Rahim Azimi, head of a primary court in the Injil district of Herat province, was killed by unknown gunmen;

An armoured vehicle of US-led forces was destroyed in an IED blast in the Daman district of Kandahar province.

from https://southfront.org/military-situation-in-afghanistan-on-february-19-2020-map-update/