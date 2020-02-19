Military Situation In Afghanistan On February 19, 2020 (Map Update)
A brief overview of the recent developments in Afghanistan:
- At least 136 civilians were killed in Afghanistan as a result of the ongoing conflict in January 2020, the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission reported;
- At least 11 civilians were killed in a drone strike in the Kashk-e-Kohna district of Herat province;
- Abdul Rahim Azimi, head of a primary court in the Injil district of Herat province, was killed by unknown gunmen;
- An armoured vehicle of US-led forces was destroyed in an IED blast in the Daman district of Kandahar province.
