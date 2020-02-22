southfront.org

Donate

A brief overview of the recent developments in Afghanistan:

The UN reported that 3,403 civilians were killed and 6,989 were injured as a result of the ongoing conflict in 2019;

At least four security force members were killed in a clash with the Taliban near Korak Arabiya village in the province of Sar-e-Pul;

The reduction of violence plan agreed by the Taliban and the US started on February 22. It’s intended for 7 days and is expected to be finalized with a US-Taliban deal on the conflict;

The Taliban killed 8 police officers in an attack in Lashkar Gah city.

MORE ON THE TOPIC:

Donate

from https://southfront.org/military-situation-in-afghanistan-on-february-22-2020-map-update/