Military Situation In Afghanistan On February 22, 2020 (Map Update)
A brief overview of the recent developments in Afghanistan:
- The UN reported that 3,403 civilians were killed and 6,989 were injured as a result of the ongoing conflict in 2019;
- At least four security force members were killed in a clash with the Taliban near Korak Arabiya village in the province of Sar-e-Pul;
- The reduction of violence plan agreed by the Taliban and the US started on February 22. It’s intended for 7 days and is expected to be finalized with a US-Taliban deal on the conflict;
- The Taliban killed 8 police officers in an attack in Lashkar Gah city.
