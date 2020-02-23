southfront.org

A brief overview of the recent developments in Afghanistan:

Despite the start of the Reduction of Violence plan on February 22, clashes between the Taliban and government forces continued in the provinces of Faryab, Uruzgan, Paktia, Balkh, Baghlan, Badghis, Helmand and Kapisa;

The Taliban clarified that the reduction of violence plan includes “the centers of all provinces, all corps (Afghan military corps), units, divisions (Afghan army divisions) and all foreign bases.” However, the group emphasized that this is not the nationwide ceasefire.

from https://southfront.org/military-situation-in-afghanistan-on-february-23-2020-map-update/