Military Situation In Afghanistan On February 25, 2020 (Map Update)

A brief overview of the recent developments in Afghanistan:

At least four pro-government fighters and three civilians were killed in an attack by the Taliban in the Chahar Kint district in Balkh province, pro-government sources reported;

Pro-government sources reported a series of ceasefire violations in the provinces of Helmand and Samangan;

The Taliban announced that 90 government fighters had defected to the group in Balkh province;

The Taliban has increased recruitment and propaganda efforts in the districts of Badpakh, Alingar, and Alishang and Dawlat of Laghman province.

