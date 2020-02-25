Military Situation In Afghanistan On February 25, 2020 (Map Update)
southfront.org
A brief overview of the recent developments in Afghanistan:
- At least four pro-government fighters and three civilians were killed in an attack by the Taliban in the Chahar Kint district in Balkh province, pro-government sources reported;
- Pro-government sources reported a series of ceasefire violations in the provinces of Helmand and Samangan;
- The Taliban announced that 90 government fighters had defected to the group in Balkh province;
- The Taliban has increased recruitment and propaganda efforts in the districts of Badpakh, Alingar, and Alishang and Dawlat of Laghman province.
