Military Situation In Libya On December 21, 2019 (Map Update)
A brief overview of the recent developments in Libya:
- On December 19, the Libyan National Army (LNA) gave the Government of National Accord (GNA) 72 hours to withdraw from Tripoli and Misrata;
- On December 20, the GNA claimed that “foreign warplanes” had bombed Misrata Airport;
- According to pro-GNA sources, the LNA Air Force conducted over 40 airstrikes on GNA positions. The main targets are the areas of Misrata, Zliten, Msallata, Tajoura, and the southern countryside of Tripoli;
- According to the GNA, 3 people were killed by LNA strikes on Misrata.
- UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) warned that the growing foreign intereference in Libya would put the country’s supposed unity at risk.
- Clashes between the LNA and the GNA continue in southern Tripoli.
