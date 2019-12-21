southfront.org

A brief overview of the recent developments in Libya:

On December 19, the Libyan National Army (LNA) gave the Government of National Accord (GNA) 72 hours to withdraw from Tripoli and Misrata;

On December 20, the GNA claimed that “foreign warplanes” had bombed Misrata Airport;

According to pro-GNA sources, the LNA Air Force conducted over 40 airstrikes on GNA positions. The main targets are the areas of Misrata, Zliten, Msallata, Tajoura, and the southern countryside of Tripoli;

According to the GNA, 3 people were killed by LNA strikes on Misrata.

UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) warned that the growing foreign intereference in Libya would put the country’s supposed unity at risk.

Clashes between the LNA and the GNA continue in southern Tripoli.

from https://southfront.org/military-situation-in-libya-on-december-21-2019-map-update/