Military Situation In Libya On February 25, 2020 (Map Update)
A brief overview of the recent developments in Libya:
- Tensions within pro-GNA forces are growing in Tripoli over the increasing Turkish presence in the city;
- Turkish President Erdogan revealed that 2 Turkish soldiers had been killed in Libya. The total number of Turkish troops killed in the country remains unclear;
- Turkey continues claiming that 2,500 ‘Russian mercenaries’ are fighting on behalf of the Libyan National Army (LNA) with the UAE funding.
