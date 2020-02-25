Military Situation In Libya On February 25, 2020 (Map Update)

A brief overview of the recent developments in Libya:

  • Tensions within pro-GNA forces are growing in Tripoli over the increasing Turkish presence in the city;
  • Turkish President Erdogan revealed that 2 Turkish soldiers had been killed in Libya. The total number of Turkish troops killed in the country remains unclear;
  • Turkey continues claiming that 2,500 ‘Russian mercenaries’ are fighting on behalf of the Libyan National Army (LNA) with the UAE funding.

