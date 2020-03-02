Military Situation In Southeastern Idlib Following Second Liberation Of Saraqib By Syrian Army (Map Update)

southfront.org

On March 2, Syrian government troops retook the town of Saraqib from Turkish-led forces in eastern Idlib. According to pro-government sources, the advance came amid an intense bombing campaign by the Syrian Air Force and the Russian Aerospace Forces. Syrian and Russian airstrikes were also reported in Nayrab and Sarmin.

At the same time, an intense fighting between the Syrian Army and Turkish-led forces erupted near Kafr Nubl. Al-Qaeda members backed up by the Turkish Army briefly entered the town, but then were forced to retreat after a series of clashes with Syrian troops.

The night advance on Saraqib:

