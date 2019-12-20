southfront.org

Donate

Since the start of the December 20 advance in southern Idlib, the Syrian Army and its allies liberated a number of villages and areas from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and its allies. These are Um Jalal, Sahal, Tal alSheikh, Abu Haba, Farja, Barisa, Um Tinah, Barnan, Shaarah, Khariba and Rabiya.

MORE ON THE TOPIC:

Donate

from https://southfront.org/military-situation-in-southern-idlib-following-december-20-advance-by-syrian-army-map-update/