Military Situation In Southern Idlib Following December 20 Advance By Syrian Army (Map Update)
Since the start of the December 20 advance in southern Idlib, the Syrian Army and its allies liberated a number of villages and areas from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and its allies. These are Um Jalal, Sahal, Tal alSheikh, Abu Haba, Farja, Barisa, Um Tinah, Barnan, Shaarah, Khariba and Rabiya.
