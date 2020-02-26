Military Situation In Southern Idlib On February 26, 2020 (Map Update)

southfront.org

Syrian government forces have been developing their advance on positions of Turkish-led forces in southern Idlib. Over the past 2 days, they have liberated 2 dozens of villages and reached the town of Kinasfarah.

