Military Situation In Southern Idlib On February 26, 2020 (Map Update)
This post was originally published on this site
southfront.org
Donate
Syrian government forces have been developing their advance on positions of Turkish-led forces in southern Idlib. Over the past 2 days, they have liberated 2 dozens of villages and reached the town of Kinasfarah.
MORE ON THE TOPIC:
Donate
from https://southfront.org/military-situation-in-southern-idlib-on-february-26-2020-map-update/
LikeThanks! You've already liked this