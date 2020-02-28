southfront.org

This map provides a general look at the military situation in the southern part of the Idlib zone following the recent advances of the Syrian Army in southern Idlib and setbacks of the Syrians in Saraqib. Last night, a series of airstrikes hit positions of Turkish forces embedded with al-Qaeda terrorists in al-Bara killing over 30 Turkish soldiers and injuring over 30 others.

from https://southfront.org/military-situation-in-southern-part-of-idlib-zone-on-february-28-2020-map-update/