Military Situation In Syria On December 17, 2019 (Map Update)
This post was originally published on this site
southfront.org
Donate
A brief overview of the recent developments in Syria:
- Several fortified positions of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham near Talmans and Maarat al-Numan were targeted by airstrikes;
- Turkish-backed militants claimed that they killed or wounded several Russian special forces’ operators in the Khalsa area in southern Aleppo. No evidence was provided;
- Turkish-backed militants shelled several targets east of Kobani;
- The US-led coalition continued works to fortify positions of its forces at the Omar oil fields.
MORE ON THE TOPIC:
Donate
from https://southfront.org/military-situation-in-syria-on-december-17-2019-map-update/
LikeThanks! You've already liked this