Military Situation In Syria On December 17, 2019 (Map Update)

southfront.org

Click to see the full-size image

A brief overview of the recent developments in Syria:

  • Several fortified positions of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham near Talmans and Maarat al-Numan were targeted by airstrikes;
  • Turkish-backed militants claimed that they killed or wounded several Russian special forces’ operators in the Khalsa area in southern Aleppo. No evidence was provided;
  • Turkish-backed militants shelled several targets east of Kobani;
  • The US-led coalition continued works to fortify positions of its forces at the Omar oil fields.

from https://southfront.org/military-situation-in-syria-on-december-17-2019-map-update/

