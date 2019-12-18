Military Situation In Syria On December 18, 2019 (Map Update)

A brief overview of the recent developments in Syria:

  • The Syrian Army reinforced its positions at the Tal Tamre-Abu Raseen road;
  • ISIS announced several attacks on Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) targets on the eastern bank of the Euphrates;
  • Several fresh units of the National Defense Forces deployed in Ash Shula;
  • Militants launched an anti-tank guided missile at Syrian Army positions in the Abu Assad Hill;
  • Pro-militant sources reproted a number of Syrian and Russian airstrikes near Maarat al-Numan.

