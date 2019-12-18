southfront.org

Donate

A brief overview of the recent developments in Syria:

The Syrian Army reinforced its positions at the Tal Tamre-Abu Raseen road;

ISIS announced several attacks on Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) targets on the eastern bank of the Euphrates;

Several fresh units of the National Defense Forces deployed in Ash Shula;

Militants launched an anti-tank guided missile at Syrian Army positions in the Abu Assad Hill;

Pro-militant sources reproted a number of Syrian and Russian airstrikes near Maarat al-Numan.

MORE ON THE TOPIC:

Donate

from https://southfront.org/military-situation-in-syria-on-december-18-2019-map-update/