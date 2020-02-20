Military Situation In Syria On February 20, 2020 (Map Update)
A brief overview of the recent developments in Syria:
- Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and other Idlib groups supported by Turkey attacked Syrian Army positions in Nayrab;
- Turkish forces withdrew from several positions in Harass, al-Swdah, al-Manajir and al-Subliyah;
- The Turkish Army deployed inside Artaib;
- Militants destroyed two battle tanks and a BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicle of the Syrian Army near al-Shiekh Aqil with ATGMs;
- Russian air defense forces repelled a rocket and drone attack on Hmeimim;
- A US military vehicle rammed a Russian Military Police vehicle the east of the border city of al-Qamishli.
