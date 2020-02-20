southfront.org

Donate

A brief overview of the recent developments in Syria:

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and other Idlib groups supported by Turkey attacked Syrian Army positions in Nayrab;

Turkish forces withdrew from several positions in Harass, al-Swdah, al-Manajir and al-Subliyah;

The Turkish Army deployed inside Artaib;

Militants destroyed two battle tanks and a BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicle of the Syrian Army near al-Shiekh Aqil with ATGMs;

Russian air defense forces repelled a rocket and drone attack on Hmeimim;

A US military vehicle rammed a Russian Military Police vehicle the east of the border city of al-Qamishli.

MORE ON THE TOPIC:

Donate

from https://southfront.org/military-situation-in-syria-on-february-20-2020-map-update/