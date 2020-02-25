southfront.org

A brief overview of the recent developments in Syria:

Units of the Syrian Army are advancing in southern Idlib in the direction of Kafr Nabl;

Turkish-led forces reentered Nayrab amid an intense fighting with the Syrian Army;

Pro-militant sources reported that the Syrian Army had shelled Sarmin, Arinah and Kafr Nabl;

Kurdish rebels reportedly struck Turkish positions at Burj Haydar with an ATGM;

Turkish forces shelled Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) positions near Tell Rifaat;

Turkish and Russian forces continue conducting joint patrols in northeastern Syria despite tensions in Idlib.

from https://southfront.org/military-situation-in-syria-on-february-25-2020-map-update/