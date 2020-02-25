Military Situation In Syria On February 25, 2020 (Map Update)
A brief overview of the recent developments in Syria:
- Units of the Syrian Army are advancing in southern Idlib in the direction of Kafr Nabl;
- Turkish-led forces reentered Nayrab amid an intense fighting with the Syrian Army;
- Pro-militant sources reported that the Syrian Army had shelled Sarmin, Arinah and Kafr Nabl;
- Kurdish rebels reportedly struck Turkish positions at Burj Haydar with an ATGM;
- Turkish forces shelled Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) positions near Tell Rifaat;
- Turkish and Russian forces continue conducting joint patrols in northeastern Syria despite tensions in Idlib.
