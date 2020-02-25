Military Situation In Syria On February 25, 2020 (Map Update)

A brief overview of the recent developments in Syria:

  • Units of the Syrian Army are advancing in southern Idlib in the direction of Kafr Nabl;
  • Turkish-led forces reentered Nayrab amid an intense fighting with the Syrian Army;
  • Pro-militant sources reported that the Syrian Army had shelled Sarmin, Arinah and Kafr Nabl;
  • Kurdish rebels reportedly struck Turkish positions at Burj Haydar with an ATGM;
  • Turkish forces shelled Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) positions near Tell Rifaat;
  • Turkish and Russian forces continue conducting joint patrols in northeastern Syria despite tensions in Idlib.

