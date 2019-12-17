southfront.org

A brief overview of the recent developments in Yemen:

Clashes between Ansar Allah and Saudi-led forces were reported in Nar mountain;

Ceasefire violations were reported in Al Hudaydah;

Saudi coalition warplanes struck Saadah province 5 times.

from https://southfront.org/military-situation-in-yemen-on-december-17-2019-map-update/