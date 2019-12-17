Military Situation In Yemen On December 17, 2019 (Map Update)

A brief overview of the recent developments in Yemen:

  • Clashes between Ansar Allah and Saudi-led forces were reported in Nar mountain;
  • Ceasefire violations were reported in Al Hudaydah;
  • Saudi coalition warplanes struck Saadah province 5 times.

