Military Situation In Yemen On December 18, 2019 (Map Update)

southfront.org

A brief overview of the recent developments in Yemen:

  • Ceasefire violations were reported in Al Hudaydah;
  • Saudi-led forces shelled Durayhimi town with mortar shells;
  • Saudi-led forces shelled the Tuhyata area with mortar shells;
  • Intra-clashes between the Southern Transitional Council (STC) and forces of  the Saudi-backed Hadi government were reported in Shaqrah town.

