Military Situation In Yemen On December 18, 2019 (Map Update)
This post was originally published on this site
southfront.org
Donate
A brief overview of the recent developments in Yemen:
- Ceasefire violations were reported in Al Hudaydah;
- Saudi-led forces shelled Durayhimi town with mortar shells;
- Saudi-led forces shelled the Tuhyata area with mortar shells;
- Intra-clashes between the Southern Transitional Council (STC) and forces of the Saudi-backed Hadi government were reported in Shaqrah town.
MORE ON THE TOPIC:
Donate
from https://southfront.org/military-situation-in-yemen-on-december-18-2019-map-update/
LikeThanks! You've already liked this