southfront.org

Donate

A brief overview of the recent developments in Yemen:

Ceasefire violations were reported in Al Hudaydah;

Saudi-led forces shelled Durayhimi town with mortar shells;

Saudi-led forces shelled the Tuhyata area with mortar shells;

Intra-clashes between the Southern Transitional Council (STC) and forces of the Saudi-backed Hadi government were reported in Shaqrah town.

MORE ON THE TOPIC:

Donate

from https://southfront.org/military-situation-in-yemen-on-december-18-2019-map-update/