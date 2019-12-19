Military Situation In Yemen On December 19, 2019 (Map Update)
This post was originally published on this site
southfront.org
Donate
A brief overview of the recent developments in Yemen:
- Heavy clashes between Saudi-led forces and Ansar Allah were reported in the Majaza area;
- Clashes between Saudi-led forces and Ansar Allah were reported in the MBC area;
- Saudi-led forces shelled the Razih district with mortar shells;
- Saudi-led forces shelled Durayhimi town with mortar shells;
- Ceasefire violations were reported in Al Hudaydah.
MORE ON THE TOPIC:
Donate
from https://southfront.org/military-situation-in-yemen-on-december-19-2019-map-update/
LikeThanks! You've already liked this