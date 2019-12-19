southfront.org

A brief overview of the recent developments in Yemen:

Heavy clashes between Saudi-led forces and Ansar Allah were reported in the Majaza area;

Clashes between Saudi-led forces and Ansar Allah were reported in the MBC area;

Saudi-led forces shelled the Razih district with mortar shells;

Saudi-led forces shelled Durayhimi town with mortar shells;

Ceasefire violations were reported in Al Hudaydah.

from https://southfront.org/military-situation-in-yemen-on-december-19-2019-map-update/