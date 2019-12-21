Military Situation In Yemen On December 21, 2019 (Map Update)

A brief overview of the recent developments:

  • Local sources said 75 detainees affiliated with Hadi’s administration were released on Thursday. In exchange, 60 people affiliated with the Ansar Allah movement were also released;
  • Ceasefire violations were reported in al Hudaydah;
  • Saudi-led forces targeted the Hays area with 6 mortar shells.

