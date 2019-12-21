Military Situation In Yemen On December 21, 2019 (Map Update)
This post was originally published on this site
southfront.org
Donate
A brief overview of the recent developments:
- Local sources said 75 detainees affiliated with Hadi’s administration were released on Thursday. In exchange, 60 people affiliated with the Ansar Allah movement were also released;
- Ceasefire violations were reported in al Hudaydah;
- Saudi-led forces targeted the Hays area with 6 mortar shells.
MORE ON THE TOPIC:
Donate
from https://southfront.org/military-situation-in-yemen-on-december-21-2019-map-update/
LikeThanks! You've already liked this