Military Situation In Yemen On February 19, 2020 (Map Update)
southfront.org
A brief overview of the recent developments in Yemen:
- Ansar Allah repelled an attack by Saudi-led forces in the area of al-Durayhimi;
- Ceasefire violations were reported in al-Hudaydah;
- Clashes between Ansar Allah and Saudi-led forces were reported in Majazah;
- Saudi-led coalition warplanes struck the Jawf crossroad 4 times;
- Saudi-led coalition warplanes struck the Ghayl area 3 times.
