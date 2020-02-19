Military Situation In Yemen On February 19, 2020 (Map Update)

southfront.org

A brief overview of the recent developments in Yemen:

Ansar Allah repelled an attack by Saudi-led forces in the area of al-Durayhimi;

Ceasefire violations were reported in al-Hudaydah;

Clashes between Ansar Allah and Saudi-led forces were reported in Majazah;

Saudi-led coalition warplanes struck the Jawf crossroad 4 times;

Saudi-led coalition warplanes struck the Ghayl area 3 times.

