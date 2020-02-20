southfront.org

A brief overview of the recent developments in Yemen:

Clashes between Ansar Allah and Saudi-led forces were reported in the Majazah area;

Ceasefire violations were reported in al-Hudaydah;

Saudi-led forces shelled the Durayhimi area with 25 mortar shells;

Clashes between Ansar Allah and Saudi-led forces continue on the Hazm front.

from https://southfront.org/military-situation-in-yemen-on-february-20-2020-map-update/