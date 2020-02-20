Military Situation In Yemen On February 20, 2020 (Map Update)
A brief overview of the recent developments in Yemen:
- Clashes between Ansar Allah and Saudi-led forces were reported in the Majazah area;
- Ceasefire violations were reported in al-Hudaydah;
- Saudi-led forces shelled the Durayhimi area with 25 mortar shells;
- Clashes between Ansar Allah and Saudi-led forces continue on the Hazm front.
