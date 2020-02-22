Military Situation In Yemen On February 22, 2020 (Map Update)
A brief overview of the recent developments in Yemen:
- According to a Yemeni Armed Forces spokesman, 12 Sammad 3 UAVs, two cruise missiles and a long-range Zulfaqar missile have targeted the Saudi Aramco oil facilities in Yanbu.
- Ceasefire violations were reported in al-Hudaydah;
- Saudi-led coalition warplanes struck the Ghayl area 9 times;
- Saudi-led coalition warplanes struck the Nihm area 5 times;
- Saudi-led coalition warplanes struck the Hayran area 7 times;
