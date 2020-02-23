Military Situation In Yemen On February 23, 2020 (Map Update)

southfront.org

A brief overview of the recent developments in Yemen:

A spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces announced that four new air defense systems will be unveiled on February 23;

Ceasefire violations were reported in al-Hudaydah;

Ansar Allah shot down a Saudi-led coalition spy drone in Khuba;

Saudi-led coalition warplanes struck Ghayl and Motun 7 times;

Saudi-led coalition warplanes struck Saadah province 2 times;

A woman was killed and five people were injured due to Saudi-led coalition shelling in the Tuhayta district.

