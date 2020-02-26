Military Situation In Yemen On February 26, 2020 (Map Update)

southfront.org

A brief overview of the recent developments in Yemen:

Clashes between Ansar Allah and Saudi-led forces were reported in the Rabua area;

Clashes between Ansar Allah and Saudi-led forces were reported in the Sirwah area;

Saudi-led coalition warplanes struck the Nihm area 2 times;

Saudi-led coalition warplanes struck the Majzar area 2 times;

Ceasefire violations were reported in al-Hudaydah.

