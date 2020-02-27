Military Situation In Yemen On February 27, 2020 (Map Update)
This post was originally published on this site
southfront.org
Donate
A brief overview of the recent developments in Yemen:
- Ansar Allah shot down a Saudi-led coalition spy drone in the Souh area;
- Ceasefire violations were reported in al-Hudadyah;
- Clashes between Ansar Allah and Saudi-led forces continue in the Hazm area;
- Saudi-led coalition warplanes struck the Majzar area 5 times;
- Saudi-led coalition warplanes struck the Ghayl area 17 times.
MORE ON THE TOPIC:
Donate
from https://southfront.org/military-situation-in-yemen-on-february-27-2020-map-update/
LikeThanks! You've already liked this