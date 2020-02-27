Military Situation In Yemen On February 27, 2020 (Map Update)

southfront.org

A brief overview of the recent developments in Yemen:

Ansar Allah shot down a Saudi-led coalition spy drone in the Souh area;

Ceasefire violations were reported in al-Hudadyah;

Clashes between Ansar Allah and Saudi-led forces continue in the Hazm area;

Saudi-led coalition warplanes struck the Majzar area 5 times;

Saudi-led coalition warplanes struck the Ghayl area 17 times.

