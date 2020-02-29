southfront.org

A brief overview of the recent developments in Yemen:

Ceasefire violations were reported in Hudaydah;

Ansar Allah attacked the Aramco facility in Jizan with several missiles and drones;

Saudi-led coalition warplanes struck the Hazm area 25 times;

Ansar Allah captured the al-Ghayl district in Jawf province.

from https://southfront.org/military-situation-in-yemen-on-february-29-2020-map-update/