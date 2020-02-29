Military Situation In Yemen On February 29, 2020 (Map Update)

A brief overview of the recent developments in Yemen:

  • Ceasefire violations were reported in Hudaydah;
  • Ansar Allah attacked the Aramco facility in Jizan with several missiles and drones;
  • Saudi-led coalition warplanes struck the Hazm area 25 times;
  • Ansar Allah captured the al-Ghayl district in Jawf province.

