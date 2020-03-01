southfront.org

Donate

A brief overview of the recent developments in Yemen:

Ceasefire violation were reported in Hudaydah;

Clashes between Ansar Allah and Saudi-led forces continue near al-Hazm town;

Saudi-led coalition warplanes struck the Baqim area 4 times;

Saudi-led coalition warplanes struck the Ghayl area 9 times;

Saudi-led coalition warplanes struck the Majzar area 3 times.

MORE ON THE TOPIC:

Donate

from https://southfront.org/military-situation-in-yemen-on-march-1-2020-map-update/