Military Situation In Yemen On March 1, 2020 (Map Update)
southfront.org
A brief overview of the recent developments in Yemen:
- Ceasefire violation were reported in Hudaydah;
- Clashes between Ansar Allah and Saudi-led forces continue near al-Hazm town;
- Saudi-led coalition warplanes struck the Baqim area 4 times;
- Saudi-led coalition warplanes struck the Ghayl area 9 times;
- Saudi-led coalition warplanes struck the Majzar area 3 times.
from https://southfront.org/military-situation-in-yemen-on-march-1-2020-map-update/
