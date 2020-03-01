Military Situation In Yemen On March 1, 2020 (Map Update)

A brief overview of the recent developments in Yemen:

  • Ceasefire violation were reported in Hudaydah;
  • Clashes between Ansar Allah and Saudi-led forces continue near al-Hazm town;
  • Saudi-led coalition warplanes struck the Baqim area 4 times;
  • Saudi-led coalition warplanes struck the Ghayl area 9 times;
  • Saudi-led coalition warplanes struck the Majzar area 3 times.

