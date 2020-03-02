Military Situation In Yemen On March 3, 2020 (Map Update)

A brief overview of the recent developments in Yemen:

  • Ansar Allah captured al-Hazm town, the provincial capital of al-Jawf province;
  • Ceasefire violations were reported in al-Hudaydah;
  • Saudi-led coalition warplanes struck the Nihm area 7 times;
  • Saudi-led coalition warplanes struck Jawf province 19 times;
  • Saudi-led coalition warplanes struck Marib province 6 times.

