Military Situation In Yemen On March 3, 2020 (Map Update)

A brief overview of the recent developments in Yemen:

Ansar Allah captured al-Hazm town, the provincial capital of al-Jawf province;

Ceasefire violations were reported in al-Hudaydah;

Saudi-led coalition warplanes struck the Nihm area 7 times;

Saudi-led coalition warplanes struck Jawf province 19 times;

Saudi-led coalition warplanes struck Marib province 6 times.

