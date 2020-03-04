Military Situation In Yemen On March 4, 2020 (Map Update)

This post was originally published on this site

southfront.org

Donate

Virtual Entrepreneur Association

Click to see the full-size image

A brief overview of the recent developments in Yemen:

  • Saudi-led coalition warplanes struck the Nihm area 2 times;
  • Saudi-led coalition forces targeted the Razih district with mortar shells;
  • Ansar Allah is advancing in the eastern desert of al-Hazm;
  • Ceasefire violations were reported in al-Hudaydah.

MORE ON THE TOPIC:

Donate

from https://southfront.org/military-situation-in-yemen-on-march-4-2020-map-update/

Thanks! You've already liked this
No comments