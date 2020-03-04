Military Situation In Yemen On March 4, 2020 (Map Update)

southfront.org

A brief overview of the recent developments in Yemen:

Saudi-led coalition warplanes struck the Nihm area 2 times;

Saudi-led coalition forces targeted the Razih district with mortar shells;

Ansar Allah is advancing in the eastern desert of al-Hazm;

Ceasefire violations were reported in al-Hudaydah.

