Military Situation In Yemen On March 4, 2020 (Map Update)
A brief overview of the recent developments in Yemen:
- Saudi-led coalition warplanes struck the Nihm area 2 times;
- Saudi-led coalition forces targeted the Razih district with mortar shells;
- Ansar Allah is advancing in the eastern desert of al-Hazm;
- Ceasefire violations were reported in al-Hudaydah.
