Military Situation In Yemen On March 5, 2020 (Map Update)
A brief overview of the recent developments in Yemen:
- Ceasefire violations were reported in al-Hudaydah;
- Ansar Allah captured several areas in the southwest of Jawf province from Saudi-led forces;
- Saudi-led forces targeted the Razih district with mortar shells.
