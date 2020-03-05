Military Situation In Yemen On March 5, 2020 (Map Update)

A brief overview of the recent developments in Yemen:

  • Ceasefire violations were reported in al-Hudaydah;
  • Ansar Allah captured several areas in the southwest of Jawf province from Saudi-led forces;
  • Saudi-led forces targeted the Razih district with mortar shells.

