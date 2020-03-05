southfront.org

A brief overview of the recent developments in Yemen:

Ceasefire violations were reported in al-Hudaydah;

Ansar Allah captured several areas in the southwest of Jawf province from Saudi-led forces;

Saudi-led forces targeted the Razih district with mortar shells.

from https://southfront.org/military-situation-in-yemen-on-march-5-2020-map-update/