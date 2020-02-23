Military source: Reports Russian aircraft stopped Turkish forces’ attack in Idlib fake

Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow expresses serious concern over “support for militants by Turkish forces”

Russia’s top diplomat pointed, among other, to attempts to attack Russia’s Hmeimym airbase

The embassy noted that it is deplorable that the United States ever more often neglects the norms of international law

The sides highlighted the need for “unconditional” commitment to Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, according to the spokesperson

In view of the developments, the possibility of a four-party summit on Syria, involving Russia, Turkey, France and Germany is under consideration, according to the presidential press secretary

from https://tass.com/defense/1123229

