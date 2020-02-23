Military source: Reports Russian aircraft stopped Turkish forces’ attack in Idlib fake
Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow expresses serious concern over “support for militants by Turkish forces”
from https://tass.com/defense/1123229