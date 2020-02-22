Million A Week Club 2020.2 – Your Cumulative Radiation – 10 Year TGR

VeteransToday

YRTW 10 YEARS

TOTAL GAMMA RADIATION (TGR) USA

2010 thru 2019



TOTAL CPM:

forty billion, nine hundred nine million, two hundred twenty-two thousand, three hundred sixty-one cpm



That’s 40,909,222,361 CPM. There are only 320 Million Americans, Estimated. How much did you absorb in 10 years? That’s in 87,648 Hours.



1/1/2010 to 12/31/2019 =

From and including: Friday, January 1, 2010

To and including: Tuesday, December 31, 2019

Result: 3652 days

It is 3652 days from the start date to the end date, end date included.

Or 10 years including the end date.

Or 120 months including the end date.

Measured and Recorded Total Gamma Radiation

for the United States:

40,909,222,361 CPM in 10 years

Or, 315,532,800 seconds = 129.6512513469281 cpm/Second

5,258,880 minutes = 7,779.075080815687 cpm/minute

87,648 hours = 466,744.5048489412 cpm/hour

3652 days = 11,201,868.11637459 cpm/day

521 weeks and 5 days = 40,909,222,361 cpm/10 years.

1000.55% of a common year (365 days)

City, State

(On VT Click Here to Sort by Name) 2010-2019 TGR CPM (On VT Click Here to Sort by Amount) Colorado Springs, CO. 813,687,362 Raleigh, NC. 807,790,455 Little Rock. AR. 745,152,022 Portland, ME. 728,368,295 Worcester, MA. 653,042,219 Navajo Lake, NM. 643,860,983 Idaho Falls, ID. 588,190,028 Fresno, CA. 584,294,029 San Diego, CA. 629,805,232 Riverside, CA. 510,390,984 Boston, MA. 491,641,882 Spokane, WA. 658,178,343 Billings, MT. 693,836,918 Grand Junction, CO. 579,092,293 Augusta, GA. 594,243,322 San Bernardino, CA. 553,897,921 Atlanta, GA. 538,297,239 Denver, CO. 542,406,165 Tucson, AZ. 541,037,708 Phoenix, AZ. 535,211,801 Los Angeles. CA. 502,969,798 Hartford, CT. 525,967,256 Ft. Worth, TX. 365,297,199 St. George, UT. 359,559,401 Concord, NH. 523,724,590 Albuquerque, NM. 530,491,102 Anaheim, CA. 500,937,693 Louisville, KY. 491,981,186 Providence, RI. 486,346,796 Pierre, SD. 492,732,744 Bakersfield, CA. 471,804,443 Oklahoma City, OK. 487,560,034 Rochester, NY 460,914,564 Reno, NV. 476,470,097 El Paso, TX. 461,952,580 Yuma, AZ. 458,510,233 Mason City, IA. 460,755,078 Laredo, TX. 452,966,612 Kansas City, KS. 426,010,373 Pittsburgh, PA. 448,918,186 Kearney, NE. 453,226,640 Casper, WY. 366,205,970 Shreveport, LA. 427,313,384 Charleston, WV. 431,337,468 Rapid City, SD. 434,168,622 Harrisonburg, VA. 429,028,512 Virginia Beach, VA. 433,985,729 Tallahassee, FL. 438,018,630 Lexington, KY, 416,036,187 Miami, FL. 470,683,916 New York City, NY. 402,101,474 Richland, WA. 417,534,254 Bismarck, ND. 404,029,656 Tulsa, OK. 400,427,794 Cleveland, OH. 380,871,648 Amarillo, TX. 409,379,214 Memphis, TN. 408,529,557 Lincoln, NE. 400,415,399 Salt Lake City, UT. 404,415,399‬ Wichita, KS. 409,379,214 Boise, ID. 368,675,496 Ft Smith, AR. 391,813,378 Lockport, NY. 375,719,782 Omaha, NE. 391,546,313 Champaign, IL. 342,703,830 Carlsbad, NM. 370,948,167 Detroit, MI. 359,857,023 Richmond, VA. 358,015,452 Knoxville, TN. 369,813,154 Madison, WI. 351,439,170 Birmingham, AL. 349,579,787 Corpus Christi, TX. 298,167,937 Philadelphia, PA. 339,826,073 Chicago, IL. 335,330,286 San Jose, CA. 334,822,821 Aurora, IL. 328,881,774 San Francisco, CA. 331,462,783 Eureka, CA. 323,443,854 Des Moines, IA. 314,790,127 St. Paul, MN. 334,034,491 Las Vegas, NV. 307,034,819 Indianapolis, IN. 304,287,305 Burlington, VT. 307,207,863 Houston, TX. 292,831,043 Baton Rouge, LA. 284,402,136 Yaphank, NY. 269,434,269 St. Louis, MO. 275,536,675 Dallas, TX. 277,628,373 Duluth, MN. 264,992,190 Nashville, TN. 247,202,656 San Antonio, TX. 237,424,174 Mobile, AL. 162,005,065 Paducah, KY. 151,176,053 Washington, D.C. 253,323,336 Tampa, FL. 200,856,632 Fairbanks, AK. 197,953,580 Anchorage, AK. 154,086,060

The radiation increases in the last several years are sudden and abrupt from these dilapidated nuker plants in the States. What could go wrong?

#NotFixable on Twitter



– Bob Nichols



NOTE TO READERS: My editorial work is solely crowd funded via PayPal. Click here to donate>>

Thank you.

RADIATION DANGER 2020 2

Table of Poisoned American Cities, Million a Week, January 1, 2010 to, December 31, 2019, or 87,648 Hours, Published February 22, 2020, Gamma and Beta CPM by City and State in the USA.

Scroll Right and Left with the Arrow Keys. Change Pages at Bottom of Table. There are several pages.

SUBSCRIBE to Million A Week Club Email updates

Targeted Individuals by Area – It is the number of Targeted Individuals by Area for the ongoing radiation kill in America.

Are you included in the kill numbers and just don’t know it yet? Take a look. If you are, what’cha going to do about it? There are 160 Million of you on the Kill list. Figure out what to do.

Are you in a city that gets a Million Counts of Radiation a Week? First, how on earth are you going to find out? That is a secret, isn’t it? Radiation?

SUBSCRIBE to Million A Week Club Email updates

SHOWSTOPPER

Today’s 3,652-day or 87,648-hour report for Friday January 1, 2010 to December 31, 2019, is another case of Bad news from your RadWeather Report.

I won’t try to kid you with good news lies and made up “fake facts.” Bottom-line, this is way too much radiation for humans to take.

Conclusion. The amount of Rad in the air now Dooms Humanity to a relatively quick Extinction.

Have a wonderful radioactive weekend and remember to Dodge the Rads, it’s dangerous out there.

Too Much Rad

Total Gamma Radiation Colorado Springs 2006 thru 2019: 986,729,050 CPM

2019 Annual Rad CPM: 75,522,720 CPM Total Gamma Count, Beta Withheld

2018 Annual Rad CPM: 84,459,093 CPM Total Gamma Count, Beta Withheld

2017 Annual Rad CPM: 84,495,556 CPM Total Gamma Count, Beta Withheld

2016 Annual Rad CPM: 85,154,664 CPM Total Gamma Count, Beta Withheld

2015 Annual Rad CPM: 81,746,223 CPM Total Gamma Count, Beta Withheld

2014 Annual Rad CPM: 77,531,924 CPM Total Gamma Count, Beta Withheld

2013 Annual Rad CPM: 84,817,423 CPM Total Gamma Count, Beta Withheld

2012 Annual Rad CPM: 85,323,100 CPM Total Gamma Count, Beta Withheld

2011 Annual Rad CPM: 78,015,071 CPM Total Gamma Count, Beta Count: 568,266 CPM

2010 Annual Rad CPM: 76,610,646 CPM Total Gamma Count, Beta Count: 598,878 CPM

2009 Annual Rad CPM: 79,872,468 CPM Total Gamma Count, Beta Count: 1,278,274 CPM

2008 Annual Rad CPM: 93,502,028 CPM Total Gamma Count, Beta Count: 2,183,901 CPM

2007 Rad CPM: Zero, Radiation Count Data Not Available to the Public.

2006 Rad CPM: Zero, Radiation Count Data Not Available to the Public.

Total Gamma Radiation Portland, Maine 2006 thru 2019: 668,338,689 CPM

2019 Annual Rad CPM: 78,648,600 CPM Total Gamma Count,

2018 Annual Rad CPM: 78,925,336 CPM Total Gamma Count.

2017 Annual Rad CPM: 70,951,759 CPM Total Gamma Count.

2016 Annual Rad CPM: 25,288,835 CPM Total Gamma Count.

2015 Annual Rad CPM: 69,080,020 CPM Total Gamma Count.

2014 Annual Rad CPM: 70,562,301 CPM Total Gamma Count.

2013 Annual Rad CPM: 69,063,736 CPM Total Gamma Count.

2012 Annual Rad CPM: 71,094,256 CPM Total Gamma Count.

2011 Annual Rad CPM: 69,292,457 CPM Total Gamma Count.

2010 Annual Rad CPM: 72,303,622 CPM Total Gamma Count.

2009 Annual Rad CPM: 62,191,503 CPM Total Gamma Count.

2008 Rad CPM: Zero, Radiation Count Data Not Available to the Public.

2007 Rad CPM: Zero, Radiation Count Data Not Available to the Public.

2006 Rad CPM: Zero, Radiation Count Data Not Available to the Public.

Other Resources: Eco Health Alliance interactive map of killer viruses

Copyright by Bob Nichols © 2020, 2019, 2018: Reproduce and distribute. Write Bob Nichols at [email protected]

Sources, Notes and Recommended Readings

1. The Radiation charts and graphs of the EPA. Individual queries can be built at the EPA RadNet Query Builder

2. The EPA based reporting of NETC dot com, an LLC.

3. These stations’ Radiation equals Total Gamma Radiation. Gamma Radiation Monitors are reporting publicly at all these locations. CPM. “Although we can’t see it, taste it, smell it or hear it we can measure radiation and observe its effects. One way to measure radiation which the United States Environmental Protection Agency [EPA] has chosen to use on its radiation websites is in Counts Per Minute or CPM. Each Count is One Radioactive Decay.” Quote from the ‘Your Radiation This Week’ Apr 3, 2015

4. Radiation destruction of chitin, IAEA, by Ershov, B.G.; Sukhov, N.L.; Nud’ga, L.A.; Baklagina, Yu.G.; Kozhevnikova, L.G.; Petropavlovskii, G.A. (Institute of Physical Chemistry, Moscow (Russian Federation)

5. “Plutonium Air” by Dr Paolo Scampa, AIPRI Blog, Aug 19, 2016

6. “Radioactive Fertilizer,” AIPRI by Dr Paolo Scampa, September 23, 2016, AIPRI: Les engrais radioactifs,

7. “Texas has highest maternal mortality rate in developed world, study finds,” By ABBY GOODNOUGH OCT. 19, 2016,

8. EPA Proposal Allows Radiation Exposure in Drinking Water Equivalent to 250 Chest X-Rays a Year

“Forty-five (45) years later, the Nuclear States officially raise the amounts of “permitted radiation levels” by hundreds and sometimes thousands of times to maintain the utter and absolute dominance of the Nuclear State over everything, everywhere, for all time. No tolerance given.”

9. “Baghdad” by Dr. Paolo Scampa, AIPRI, Saturday 12 November 2016

1110. “News Release, New Aerial Survey Identifies More Than 100 Million Dead Trees in California, ” USDA Office of Communications, “This brings the total number of dead trees since 2010 to over 102 million,”

11. Caribou herd in Alaska suffering from mysterious decline, November 30, 2016, Noel Kirkpatrick, MNN Mother Nature Network, “The Central Arctic caribou herd in Alaska is experiencing a “steep decline” in its population, and scientists are researching the reasons why () .”

12. “Facing a Dying Nation,” a line from the 1979 Tribal Rock Musical HAIR. A scene with “Facing a Dying Nation” starring Treat Williams from the movie is here: The character Pfc. Berger is KIA in Vietnam in 1968.

13. It is Eugen Wigner’s name as a Verb. It’s about all things Wignerized. See Notes on Your Radiation This Week No. 69 and 70

14. sie·vert, ˈsēvərt/, noun Physics, noun: sievert; plural noun: sieverts; symbol: Sv, the SI unit of dose equivalent (the biological effect of ionizing radiation), equal to an effective dose of a joule of energy per kilogram of recipient mass. Google: Sievert

15. Eco Health Alliance interactive map of killer viruses – map

16. “In [a] first, government and Tepco found liable for Fukushima disaster,” by Daisuke Kikuchi, “Maebashi, Gunma Pref. In first, government and Tepco found liable for Fukushima disaster,”

17. Uranium Stocks, “Westinghouse Files for Bankruptcy, in Blow to Nuclear Power,” Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at 10:04PM, “Westinghouse Electric Company, which helped drive the development of nuclear energy and the electric grid itself, filed for bankruptcy protection on Wednesday, casting a shadow over the global nuclear industry.

18. Black Star shows tracks of Alpha particles in an Apes lung much like yours. Plutonium particle in lung tissue: “The black star in the middle of this picture shows the tracks made by alpha rays emitted from a particle of plutonium-239 in the lung tissue of an ape. The alpha rays do not travel very far, but once inside the body, they can penetrate more than 10,000 cells within their range. This set of alpha tracks (magnified 500 times) occurred over a 48-hour period” (Robert Del Tredici, At Work in the Fields of the Bomb [1987], plate 39). 19

19. “De la guerre nucléaire” Maurice, E. ANDRE, nuclear officer (NBCR or nuclear, biological, chemical and radiological exclusive function) Captain Commander, retired. Addendum by Dr. Paolo Scampa.

20. University of Arkansas disposes of wastewater

21. Banner picture by the NY Times. Fire

22. Total Gamma Radiation – Year to Date 2017.7 November 18, 2017, VeteransToday. Here.

23. 30 year old radioactive dead tree at Chernobyl. Very dead. Very radioactive, like millions of others there and around the world. https://outoftheboxscience.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/Chernobyl-Dead-Trees-Photo-By-Beatrice-Lundborg

24. Amusing Planet, VIP observers watching the spectacle during Operation Greenhouse at Enewetak Atoll, 1951. http://www.amusingplanet.com/2008/07/how-to-watch-nuclear-explosion.html

25. Al Gore Lied, The United States National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) lowers the Boom on Al Gore’s Big Lie that the humble, beneficial gas – CO2 – causes global warming https://www.veteranstoday.com/2013/06/28/al-gore-lied/

26. Did you ever think how much Rad U235 or Rad Plutonium 239 is vaporized in a detonation of a nuclear weapon? Bob Nichols, June 11, 2017. Very little, actually. https://yourradiationthisweek.org/2017/06/11/did-you-ever-think-how-much-rad-u235-or-rad-plutonium-239-is-vaporized-in-a-detonation-of-a-nuclear-weapon/

27. CPM or Counts per Minute is the radiation measuring system used by RadNet, a directorate of the EPA.

28. See the Wind flow! “This map shows you the delicate tracery of wind flowing over the US.” FERNANDA VIÉGAS MARTIN WATTENBERG, See the moving map showing the wind. http://hint.fm/wind/

29. MILLION A WEEK CLUB No 6 – California’s Boosted Fires, By Bob Nichols, December 2017 https://www.veteranstoday.com/2017/12/30/million-a-week-club-no-6-californias-boosted-fires

30. YOUR RADIATION THIS WEEK – Nichols on Nuclear – Library of Articles https://yourradiationthisweek.org/nichols-on-nuclear-library-of-articles/

31. Actual Beta radiation collected by RadNet in 2006 was 7,380,489,546.384977 CPM for Washington, D.C. See RadNet. Same address as Note No. 1.

32. Satellite view of annual Uranium boosted fires in California in November, 2018.

https://earth.nullschool.net/#current/chem/surface/level/overlay=cosc/orthographic=-122.46,39.53,3000https://earth.nullschool.net/#current/chem/surface/level/overlay=cosc/orthographic=-122.46,39.53,3000

33. Chernobyl: Assessment of Radiological and Health Impacts, http://www.oecd-nea.org/rp/pubs/2003/3508-chernobyl.pdf “However, one year after the accident a storm resuspended deposited radioactivity in the exclusion zone [around the smashed reactor,] and the radioactivity of air in the exclusion zone in the Pripiat city increased by a factor of 1,000 and reached 300 Bq.m.-3. Fires in the forests have also lead to the increases of radioactivity.”

“In 1992, in the vicinity of the exclusion zone, radiation due to forest fires reached 20 Bq.m-3 for beta emmitters and 70 mBq.m-3 from plutonium isotopes. Monitoring stations far from these zones registered some peaks of radioactivity.”

Bob Nichols is a Project Censored Award winner, a former correspondent for the San Francisco Bay View newspaper and a frequent contributor to various online publications. He reports on war, politics and the two nuclear weapons labs in the Bay Area. Nichols is writing a book based on 20 years of nuclear war in Central Asia. He is a former employee of an Army Ammunition Plant. Follow Bob on YouTube channel, Nichols on Nuclear Twitter , and visit his web site YourRadiationThisWeek.org You are encouraged to write Nichols at [email protected]

DISCLOSURES: All content herein is owned by author exclusively. Expressed opinions are NOT necessarily the views of VT, authors, affiliates, advertisers, sponsors, partners or technicians. Some content may be satirical in nature. All images within are full responsibility of author and NOT VT. All content herein is owned by author exclusively. Expressed opinions are NOT necessarily the views of VT, authors, affiliates, advertisers, sponsors, partners or technicians. Some content may be satirical in nature. All images within are full responsibility of author and NOT VT. About VT – Read Full Policy Notice – Comment Policy

from https://www.veteranstoday.com/2020/02/22/million-a-week-club-2020-2-your-cumulative-radiation-10-year-tgr/