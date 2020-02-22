Million A Week Club 2020.2 – Your Cumulative Radiation – 10 Year TGR
TOTAL GAMMA RADIATION (TGR) USA
2010 thru 2019
TOTAL CPM:
forty billion, nine hundred nine million, two hundred twenty-two thousand, three hundred sixty-one cpm
That’s 40,909,222,361 CPM. There are only 320 Million Americans, Estimated. How much did you absorb in 10 years? That’s in 87,648 Hours.
1/1/2010 to 12/31/2019 =
From and including: Friday, January 1, 2010
To and including: Tuesday, December 31, 2019
Result: 3652 days
It is 3652 days from the start date to the end date, end date included.
Or 10 years including the end date.
Or 120 months including the end date.
Measured and Recorded Total Gamma Radiation
for the United States:
40,909,222,361 CPM in 10 years
Or, 315,532,800 seconds = 129.6512513469281 cpm/Second
- 5,258,880 minutes = 7,779.075080815687 cpm/minute
- 87,648 hours = 466,744.5048489412 cpm/hour
- 3652 days = 11,201,868.11637459 cpm/day
- 521 weeks and 5 days = 40,909,222,361 cpm/10 years.
- 1000.55% of a common year (365 days)
|City, State
(On VT Click Here to Sort by Name)
|2010-2019 TGR CPM (On VT Click Here to Sort by Amount)
|Colorado Springs, CO.
|813,687,362
|Raleigh, NC.
|807,790,455
|Little Rock. AR.
|745,152,022
|Portland, ME.
|728,368,295
|Worcester, MA.
|653,042,219
|Navajo Lake, NM.
|643,860,983
|Idaho Falls, ID.
|588,190,028
|Fresno, CA.
|584,294,029
|San Diego, CA.
|629,805,232
|Riverside, CA.
|510,390,984
|Boston, MA.
|491,641,882
|Spokane, WA.
|658,178,343
|Billings, MT.
|693,836,918
|Grand Junction, CO.
|579,092,293
|Augusta, GA.
|594,243,322
|San Bernardino, CA.
|553,897,921
|Atlanta, GA.
|538,297,239
|Denver, CO.
|542,406,165
|Tucson, AZ.
|541,037,708
|Phoenix, AZ.
|535,211,801
|Los Angeles. CA.
|502,969,798
|Hartford, CT.
|525,967,256
|Ft. Worth, TX.
|365,297,199
|St. George, UT.
|359,559,401
|Concord, NH.
|523,724,590
|Albuquerque, NM.
|530,491,102
|Anaheim, CA.
|500,937,693
|Louisville, KY.
|491,981,186
|Providence, RI.
|486,346,796
|Pierre, SD.
|492,732,744
|Bakersfield, CA.
|471,804,443
|Oklahoma City, OK.
|487,560,034
|Rochester, NY
|460,914,564
|Reno, NV.
|476,470,097
|El Paso, TX.
|461,952,580
|Yuma, AZ.
|458,510,233
|Mason City, IA.
|460,755,078
|Laredo, TX.
|452,966,612
|Kansas City, KS.
|426,010,373
|Pittsburgh, PA.
|448,918,186
|Kearney, NE.
|453,226,640
|Casper, WY.
|366,205,970
|Shreveport, LA.
|427,313,384
|Charleston, WV.
|431,337,468
|Rapid City, SD.
|434,168,622
|Harrisonburg, VA.
|429,028,512
|Virginia Beach, VA.
|433,985,729
|Tallahassee, FL.
|438,018,630
|Lexington, KY,
|416,036,187
|Miami, FL.
|470,683,916
|New York City, NY.
|402,101,474
|Richland, WA.
|417,534,254
|Bismarck, ND.
|404,029,656
|Tulsa, OK.
|400,427,794
|Cleveland, OH.
|380,871,648
|Amarillo, TX.
|409,379,214
|Memphis, TN.
|408,529,557
|Lincoln, NE.
|400,415,399
|Salt Lake City, UT.
|404,415,399
|Wichita, KS.
|409,379,214
|Boise, ID.
|368,675,496
|Ft Smith, AR.
|391,813,378
|Lockport, NY.
|375,719,782
|Omaha, NE.
|391,546,313
|Champaign, IL.
|342,703,830
|Carlsbad, NM.
|370,948,167
|Detroit, MI.
|359,857,023
|Richmond, VA.
|358,015,452
|Knoxville, TN.
|369,813,154
|Madison, WI.
|351,439,170
|Birmingham, AL.
|349,579,787
|Corpus Christi, TX.
|298,167,937
|Philadelphia, PA.
|339,826,073
|Chicago, IL.
|335,330,286
|San Jose, CA.
|334,822,821
|Aurora, IL.
|328,881,774
|San Francisco, CA.
|331,462,783
|Eureka, CA.
|323,443,854
|Des Moines, IA.
|314,790,127
|St. Paul, MN.
|334,034,491
|Las Vegas, NV.
|307,034,819
|Indianapolis, IN.
|304,287,305
|Burlington, VT.
|307,207,863
|Houston, TX.
|292,831,043
|Baton Rouge, LA.
|284,402,136
|Yaphank, NY.
|269,434,269
|St. Louis, MO.
|275,536,675
|Dallas, TX.
|277,628,373
|Duluth, MN.
|264,992,190
|Nashville, TN.
|247,202,656
|San Antonio, TX.
|237,424,174
|Mobile, AL.
|162,005,065
|Paducah, KY.
|151,176,053
|Washington, D.C.
|253,323,336
|Tampa, FL.
|200,856,632
|Fairbanks, AK.
|197,953,580
|Anchorage, AK.
|154,086,060
The radiation increases in the last several years are sudden and abrupt from these dilapidated nuker plants in the States. What could go wrong?
#NotFixable on Twitter
– Bob Nichols
Table of Poisoned American Cities, Million a Week, January 1, 2010 to, December 31, 2019, or 87,648 Hours, Published February 22, 2020, Gamma and Beta CPM by City and State in the USA.
Scroll Right and Left with the Arrow Keys. Change Pages at Bottom of Table. There are several pages.
Targeted Individuals by Area – It is the number of Targeted Individuals by Area for the ongoing radiation kill in America.
Are you included in the kill numbers and just don’t know it yet? Take a look. If you are, what’cha going to do about it? There are 160 Million of you on the Kill list. Figure out what to do.
Are you in a city that gets a Million Counts of Radiation a Week? First, how on earth are you going to find out? That is a secret, isn’t it? Radiation?
SHOWSTOPPER
Today’s 3,652-day or 87,648-hour report for Friday January 1, 2010 to December 31, 2019, is another case of Bad news from your RadWeather Report.
I won’t try to kid you with good news lies and made up “fake facts.” Bottom-line, this is way too much radiation for humans to take.
Conclusion. The amount of Rad in the air now Dooms Humanity to a relatively quick Extinction.
Have a wonderful radioactive weekend and remember to Dodge the Rads, it’s dangerous out there.
Total Gamma Radiation Colorado Springs 2006 thru 2019: 986,729,050 CPM
2019 Annual Rad CPM: 75,522,720 CPM Total Gamma Count, Beta Withheld
2018 Annual Rad CPM: 84,459,093 CPM Total Gamma Count, Beta Withheld
2017 Annual Rad CPM: 84,495,556 CPM Total Gamma Count, Beta Withheld
2016 Annual Rad CPM: 85,154,664 CPM Total Gamma Count, Beta Withheld
2015 Annual Rad CPM: 81,746,223 CPM Total Gamma Count, Beta Withheld
2014 Annual Rad CPM: 77,531,924 CPM Total Gamma Count, Beta Withheld
2013 Annual Rad CPM: 84,817,423 CPM Total Gamma Count, Beta Withheld
2012 Annual Rad CPM: 85,323,100 CPM Total Gamma Count, Beta Withheld
2011 Annual Rad CPM: 78,015,071 CPM Total Gamma Count, Beta Count: 568,266 CPM
2010 Annual Rad CPM: 76,610,646 CPM Total Gamma Count, Beta Count: 598,878 CPM
2009 Annual Rad CPM: 79,872,468 CPM Total Gamma Count, Beta Count: 1,278,274 CPM
2008 Annual Rad CPM: 93,502,028 CPM Total Gamma Count, Beta Count: 2,183,901 CPM
2007 Rad CPM: Zero, Radiation Count Data Not Available to the Public.
2006 Rad CPM: Zero, Radiation Count Data Not Available to the Public.
Total Gamma Radiation Portland, Maine 2006 thru 2019: 668,338,689 CPM
2019 Annual Rad CPM: 78,648,600 CPM Total Gamma Count,
2018 Annual Rad CPM: 78,925,336 CPM Total Gamma Count.
2017 Annual Rad CPM: 70,951,759 CPM Total Gamma Count.
2016 Annual Rad CPM: 25,288,835 CPM Total Gamma Count.
2015 Annual Rad CPM: 69,080,020 CPM Total Gamma Count.
2014 Annual Rad CPM: 70,562,301 CPM Total Gamma Count.
2013 Annual Rad CPM: 69,063,736 CPM Total Gamma Count.
2012 Annual Rad CPM: 71,094,256 CPM Total Gamma Count.
2011 Annual Rad CPM: 69,292,457 CPM Total Gamma Count.
2010 Annual Rad CPM: 72,303,622 CPM Total Gamma Count.
2009 Annual Rad CPM: 62,191,503 CPM Total Gamma Count.
2008 Rad CPM: Zero, Radiation Count Data Not Available to the Public.
2007 Rad CPM: Zero, Radiation Count Data Not Available to the Public.
2006 Rad CPM: Zero, Radiation Count Data Not Available to the Public.
Other Resources: Eco Health Alliance interactive map of killer viruses
Copyright by Bob Nichols © 2020, 2019, 2018: Reproduce and distribute. Write Bob Nichols at [email protected]
