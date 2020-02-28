Mitch McConnell Is More Interested in Political Sniping than Fighting a Pandemic

— from Daily Kos

Two days after Moscow Mitch McConnell wasted a day in the Senate on partisan politics with extreme anti-abortion bills that had no chance of passing either in the Senate or in the House, he is accusing Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of (checks notes) “political game-playing” over coronavirus.

Yes, McConnell is using the unfolding COVID-19 pandemic to attack Democrats—because of course, he is. Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have released their recommendation for funding to combat the potential epidemic and say that “we stand ready to work in a bipartisan fashion in Congress and with the administration to achieve this necessary goal. […] Lives are at stake—this is not the time for name-calling or playing politics.”

Unless you’re Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. If you’re McConnell, you say, “Everyone from his fellow Democrats to President Trump have seemed perplexed by the Democratic leader’s political game-playing.” That game playing he is referring to consists of Democrats insisting that our country’s health infrastructure is adequately funded. “It’s not clear to anyone why he’s prioritized fighting with the White House over simply letting the appropriators do their work,” McConnell continued.

It’s not clear how saying “we stand ready to work in a bipartisan fashion in Congress and with the administration” is fighting with the White House, either, but McConnell is not going to let anything like inconvenient truths get in the way of his own toxic partisanship. Not even when lives might be at stake.

