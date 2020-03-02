“Momentous Day”: US, Taliban Sign Peace Deal To End 18 Year War, by Tyler Durden

Don’t hold your breath that this treaty will hold up. From Tyler Durden at zerohedge.com:

A peace deal between the United States and its once sworn enemy the Taliban has been sealed in twin ceremonies, in which the US has agreed to wind down the war in Afghanistan after more than 18 years of fighting that turned into the longest conflict in American history, and to withdraw all of its troops from Afghanistan.

In the historic signing ceremony with the top US diplomat and the Taliban’s second highest-ranking leader, the U.S. and the militant group agreed to begin to end America’s longest war. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met a Taliban delegation during a historic moment which they shared a stage in Qatar’s capital Doha. Pompeo, who called it “a momentous day”, gave a list of pointers to the Taliban to follow to ensure success.

Included in the deal are the following key clauses:

Complete withdrawal of US and NATO troops from Afghanistan in 14 months

Afghan govt to engage with United Nation Security Council to remove Taliban members from sanctions list by 29 May

US to reduce troops in Afghanistan to 8,600 within 135 days of – contingent on the Taliban’s fulfilment of its commitments under the agreement

US to refrain from use of force against territorial integrity of Afghanistan.

US will not intervene in Afghanistan’s domestic affairs

US commits to seek annual funds to train, advice, equip Afghan security forces

The deal – signed by US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and Taliban political chief Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar – agrees to the complete withdrawal of US and NATO troops within 14 months, contingent on Taliban following through with its own side of the deal. The US has also agreed to refrain from the use of force against Afghanistan or intervening in its domestic affairs. It has also committed to seeking annual funds to train, advise and equip Afghan security forces.

Continue reading→

Share this: Like this: Like Loading…

from https://straightlinelogic.com/2020/03/01/momentous-day-us-taliban-sign-peace-deal-to-end-18-year-war-by-tyler-durden/