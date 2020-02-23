Mongoose: Alert Reader on Coronavirus, 5G, Doctors Dying, Bill Gates, Population Culling

Mongoose

Alert Reader writers in:

None of this adds up. Anomalies include:

30 day military drill in Wuhan to practice pandemic drills a few weeks before Wuhan outbreak [UN military gamers capped that 18 October — great way to hide intelligence and medical specialists from multiple countries]

Same day Event 201 sponsored by Johns Hopkins for Bill Gates to focus on public/private partnerships to respond to severe pandemics

Chinese Ambassador Cui Tiankai is a graduate of Johns Hopkins and close to both Gates and Kushner — could he be a Deep State or Mossad asset? Or is the Chinese leadership complicit in a massive global pandemic wargame?

Netanyahu visited both Trump and Putin in late January to hype the crisis.

Italy gets hit — message to Vatican? [Separately Knights of Malta are said to be involved with the Zionists and the Freemason in this global drama]

Iran gets hit — the holy town of Qom — right before election

South Korea gets hit, starts cracking down on a controversial religious group.

Doctors who have very high immune defenses are dying — to shut them up?

ROBERT STEELE: To which we would add the cruise ships, the Jewish professor at Harvard as the “Lee Harvey Oswald” for China’s JFK/911 Event, and President Trump’s saying, correctly, we believe, that this will peak in April and we move on. China was destroyed by an information war — media lies — on top of a staged event. Justice will be done eventually.

Gates $100M does not help China, it advances Gates’ universal mandatory vaccination digital ID agenda.

For Russia not to have any cases at all is a truth-teller on Russian advanced knowledge for defeating biological-electromagnetic attacks. Russia may fake a few cases soon as a minor deception.

Knights of Malta and Freemasons (as well as crisis actors) are emergent as factors in this global scale deception.

The US military is preparing to deal with the lock down of US cities and a massive number of quarentined individuals, but sources in the Pentagon say that radiation sickness is not being mentioned in any of the planning documents.

