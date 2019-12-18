Morales does not plan to move from Buenos Aires yet — representative

BUENOS AIRES, December 18. /TASS/. Former Bolivian President Evo Morales does not plan to move to another city from Buenos Aires, Bolivia’s former healthcare minister Gabriela Montano told TASS on Tuesday.

“We will stay in Buenos Aires for now,” Montano said. She added that she does not know yet for how long they will stay in the Argentine capital.

Morales was earlier granted a refugee status in Argentina. He called on the interim authorities in Bolivia to ensure free elections and to allow him to return to the country to start his presidential campaign.

After Morales arrived in Argentina on December 12, several Argentine and Bolivian media reported that he plans to settle in one of the cities on the border with Bolivia.

The presidential election in Bolivia was held on October 20. According to the Supreme Electoral Court, incumbent President Evo Morales won in the first round. His main competitor, Carlos Mesa, said that he does not recognize Morales’ victory in the first round. After the results of the election were announced, large-scale protests and strikes started across the country.

On November 10, Morales announced his resignation and characterized the situation in the country as a coup. He was earlier asked to leave his post by the country’s armed forces, opposition and labor unions. Vice President Alvaro Garcia Linera and several ministers and parliament members resigned as well. Jeanine Anez declared herself interim president and appointed a new cabinet of ministers. The date for the new presidential election in Bolivia has not been set yet.

from https://tass.com/world/1100387