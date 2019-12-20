More Details On December 19 Shooting In Moscow: Gunman Identity, Casualties And Propaganda

southfront.org

On December 19, a gunman armed with a rifle (according to some sources, Saiga semi-automatic rifle) opened fire at the FSB (Federal Security Service) public reception office near Lubyanka Square in central Moscow. In the following firefight, he fled the building and continued shooting on the street. Then, he was liquidated.

The Saiga semi-automatic rifle is a sport version of the Kalashnikov rifle (AK-47), and is marketed for hunting and civilian use.

The FSB said that the eliminated terrorist was the only attacker. Media reports about 3 gunmen operating in the area appeared to be false. The FSB also reported that its officer was killed and 2 others received injures in the incident. The Health Ministry reported that 5 people received injures. Only one of them was civilian. This became possible due to a rapid and heroic reaction of law enforcements.

The reasons behind the attack still remains unclear. The investigation is ongoing. Nonetheless, if initial reports that this was a terrorism-motivated attack are confirmed, the December 19 incident will become the first notable terrorist attack in Russia in 2019.

The video below shows the moment of the shooting near the FSB public office:

According to media reports, the shooter was a 39-year-old man from Podolsk, the Moscow region – Yevgeny Manyurov. He reportedly studied at the Russian Academy of Justice, and was also a student of the course at the Higher School of Economics (HSE).

The HSE is an ill-reputed organization that promotes hard-core pro-Western and pro-liberal views and openly works to instigate anti-government and anti-Russian feelings among its students. Over the past year, the HSE, its teaching staff and students have been involved in multiple scandals over these facts.

Manyurov lived with his mother, and has no wife or children. During the searches in his apartments, security forces repotedly seized 2 Saiga rifles, 2 smooth-bore guns and a nonlethal pistol. All these weapons were legally obtained by Manyurov.

According to Manyurov’s monther (quoted by KP), the suspect was unemployed several years. She noted that recently he was in active touch with some “Arabs” speaking with them in “English”.

The video below shows the work of bomb technicians on the site of the shooting in Moscow on December 19. They use a special equipment in order to check the backpack of the eliminated terrroist:

Another interesting fact is the style of coverage of the December 19 incident by some Russian-language media outlets. Pro-Western, pro-opposition and liberal media outles have tried to fuel the state of histeria in the media sphere. These media outlets have intentionally provided incomplete and distorted data about the developing events. They exaggerated the scale of the attack, the number of casualties and the number of attackers even after official comments by law enforcements on the incident.

There are little doubts that the December 19 attack was a pre-planned action, which was intentionally scheduled on the day of the Russian President press conference. Then, organizations and media outlets workng against the Russian government tried to use it for a large scale information attack on Russia. As always, Ukrainian media outlets also took place in it spreading various fakes and distorting the events.

