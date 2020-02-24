More Rockets Fired At Israel Following Escalation In The Gaza Strip

southfront.org

On February 24th, around midday rockets were fired at Israeli territory from Gaza, as part of the latest escalation.

Six rockets were fired at southern Israel, five of which were intercepted, according to the Israeli military. There were no reports of any injuries.

🚨 RIGHT NOW: Sirens sounding in southern Israel 🚨 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) February 24, 2020

After we targeted Islamic Jihad terror targets in #Syria and #Gaza last night, terrorists in Gaza have once again started firing rockets at Israeli civilians. We will defend them. pic.twitter.com/3Q7M2PgJ7K — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) February 24, 2020

The escalation began on the morning of February 23rd, when Israel Defense Forces (IDF) targeted 2 individuals, allegedly members of Islamic Jihad who were also allegedly attempting to plan an explosive device near the Gaza Strip fence.

Not the first Not the second But the third time these Islamic Jihad terrorists in #Gaza attempted to plant explosives along Israel’s security fence. We ensured this was their last. pic.twitter.com/vqlYXIwzbK — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) February 23, 2020

The IDF soldiers opened fire and one of the individuals was hit.

IDF troops spotted 2 terrorists in #Gaza planting an explosive device next to the security fence with #Israel. Our soldiers opened fire at the terrorists. A hit was identified. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) February 23, 2020

Just hours later, rockets started being launched towards Israeli territory.

A barrage of 20 rockets was just fired from #Gaza into #Israel. Approximately 10 rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome. This map shows all the areas in Israel that just came under fire: pic.twitter.com/OxvBfwAuuW — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) February 23, 2020

In response, the IDF struck a Islamic Jihad squad allegedly attempting to carry out a rocket strike, as well as other various targets in both Syria and Gaza.

The Israeli Air Force just targeted an Islamic Jihad terror squad preparing to fire rockets from #Gaza at Israeli civilians. Terror targets civilians.

Israel targets terror. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) February 23, 2020

In total, more than 20 rockets were fired from Gaza into southern Israel, causing some damage, but no casualties.

The Israeli military struck Palestinian Islamic Jihad targets, including weapons development and training facilities near Damascus.

The group said that two of its members had been killed and vowed a response.

The escalation was caused due to outrage of a video that began circulating social media, showing a reported IDF bulldozer scooping the body of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad member who was shot, and killed on February 23rd.

The dead man was identified as 27-year-old Mohammed Al-Naim. The Quds Brigade, the armed wing of Islamic Jihad, said he was one of their fighters.

In the video, a group of four men is seen moving toward the body in an apparent attempt to retrieve it. A bulldozer from the Israeli army approached from the opposite direction.

Gunshots could be heard as the bulldozer moved up to the group, which was forced to abandon its effort to carry the body away. Other men nearby could be seen throwing rocks at the vehicle.

The bulldozer’s front scoop then appears to come down on top of the dead body as the driver makes several unsuccessful attempts to pick it up.

Eventually the body is seen hanging from the scoop before the bulldozer drives back to the Israeli side of the fence, protected by a tank.

