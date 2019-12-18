More Than 100 Russian, Syrian Airstrikes Hit Greater Idlib. Several Militants Killed (Videos)

This post was originally published on this site

southfront.org

Donate

Syrian and Russian warplanes carried out more than 100 airstrikes on the so-called Greater Idlib region in northwest Syria in the last 24 hours, according to opposition activists.

The airstrikes targeted terrorist-held areas throughout the region, but were especially focused on the southeastern Idlib countryside.

According to the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), one of the Russian airstrikes, which targeted the town of al-Farjah in southeast Idlib, killed at least five militants of the Turkish-backed Ahrar al-Sham Movement.

The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) will reportedly launch a large-scale operation in southeastern Idlib in the upcoming few days. The operation’s aim is to reopen the strategic M5 highway, which links Aleppo with Hama and the country’s capital, Damascus.

A source in the SAA told the Q Street Journal on December 18 that the army has completed its preparations for the operation and it is only awaiting orders to launch it.

More on this topic:

Donate

from https://southfront.org/more-than-100-russian-syrian-airstrikes-hit-greater-idlib-several-militants-killed-videos/

Thanks! You've already liked this
No comments