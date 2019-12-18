More Than 100 Russian, Syrian Airstrikes Hit Greater Idlib. Several Militants Killed (Videos)

southfront.org

Syrian and Russian warplanes carried out more than 100 airstrikes on the so-called Greater Idlib region in northwest Syria in the last 24 hours, according to opposition activists.

The airstrikes targeted terrorist-held areas throughout the region, but were especially focused on the southeastern Idlib countryside.

According to the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), one of the Russian airstrikes, which targeted the town of al-Farjah in southeast Idlib, killed at least five militants of the Turkish-backed Ahrar al-Sham Movement.

The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) will reportedly launch a large-scale operation in southeastern Idlib in the upcoming few days. The operation’s aim is to reopen the strategic M5 highway, which links Aleppo with Hama and the country’s capital, Damascus.

A source in the SAA told the Q Street Journal on December 18 that the army has completed its preparations for the operation and it is only awaiting orders to launch it.

