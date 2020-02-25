More than 8000 Californians under “self-quarantine” for coronavirus, almost none of them tested… zero enforcement of “voluntary” quarantine measures… medical INSANITY on parade

(Natural News) With global coronavirus infections now topping 80,000 according to “official” numbers, California now has 8,000 people under self-quarantine, which essentially means they’re given suggestions to avoid interacting with others.

According to the SF Chronicle, the California Department of Public Health just released this number earlier today. Yet apparently none of these people have been tested for the coronavirus, since California isn’t releasing any numbers describing how many people are being tested (hint: it’s essentially zero).

According to California’s Dept. of Public Health coronavirus page, a grand total of “185 persons have been tested to date,” but all that testing has been conducted by the CDC in Atlanta. “At this time, the only laboratory testing for the novel coronavirus is being done at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) laboratory,” says the California government’s web page.

No TESTING results in “no evidence” of any transmission… it’s a miracle of modern medical science

Since virtually no one is being tested for the coronavirus in America, California’s Dept. of Public Health is able to claim, “There is no evidence of sustained person-to-person transmission of the virus in in the United States” and “However, the health risk to the general public in California remains low. ”

Obviously there cannot ever be evidence of “sustained person-to-person transmission” if the people who are infected are never tested. This now appears to be the entire containment strategy of California, Washington, Hawaii and the CDC.

We call it the, “Don’t Test, Don’t Tell” approach to pandemic management.

Oh, and as a bonus, California “self-quarantine” protocols are essentially nothing more than giving people suggestions on their behavior, with zero enforcement or monitoring. And as we’ve already seen in Taiwan, South Korea, Japan and elsewhere, people routinely disobey “voluntary” quarantine rules, or they make excuses for themselves like saying, “But I was only in the grocery store for five minutes…”

The CDC has only tested 426 people in the entire country, including the 185 from California

What’s astonishing about all this is the fact that the CDC has only tested 426 people in the entire country, according to its own official website:

During this same time period, South Korea has managed to test 28,000 people and China has tested hundreds of thousands. Yet in America, where we’re all told we have the best medical system in the world, we can only test an average of 16 or 17 people per day?

It’s a joke.

Actually, it’s a criminally negligent cover-up.

The CDC, we now believe, has ordered U.S. states to halt all testing in order to avoid confirming any “community outbreaks” in the United States. This is being done maliciously, deliberately, putting the lives of Americans at risk in order to control the narrative and try to manage emotions rather than stopping the pandemic.

The official narrative that “this is no worse than the flu” is a calculated lie. It’s the equivalent of saying, “Vaccines never harm children” or “All prescription medications are proven safe.”

These medical industry lies get people killed. Large numbers of people… hundreds of thousands each year in the United States alone. And when these same propaganda strategies are applied to a deadly, rapidly exploding biological weapon system like COVID-19 coronavirus, millions of lives are placed at risk in America alone.

Listen to my new podcast here, explaining why incompetent government allows the coronavirus to spread faster:

Brighteon.com/939796f0-8049-4214-a6c3-7888470be2a7

See all our updates, videos, podcasts and science article links in one place, at Pandemic.news