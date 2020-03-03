Moscow-bound plane makes emergency landing in Khabarovsk

MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. A plane of Russia’s flagship carrier Aeroflot, Airbus A-330, en route from Vladivostok to Moscow made an emergency landing in Khabarovsk, in the Far East, a source close to aviation authorities told TASS on Tuesday.

“Flight SU1703 from Vladivostok to Moscow safely landed in Khabarovsk,” the source said, giving no details about the reason for the emergency landing.

According to Flightradar24.com, nearly an hour after the takeoff the Airbus A-330 sent out a distress signal and made a U-turn in the sky over the Khabarovsk Region. The plane is scheduled to arrive in Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport at 16:41 Moscow Time.

A spokesperson for Aeroflot said that the plane landed after receiving an anonymous call about a security threat onboard. After the necessary checks the plane will fly to Moscow.

from https://tass.com/emergencies/1125905