Moscow court awards compensation to July 27 protest participant

MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. Moscow’s Tverskoy District Court ruled in favor of Daniil Konon getting 100,000 rubles (roughly $1,500) in compensation for unlawful criminal prosecution. Konon was a participant in this past summer’s July 27 unsanctioned protest.

“The court rules to partially satisfy Konon’s plea and to collect 100,000 rubles from the Russian Federation, through the Ministry of Finance,” Judge Dmitry Ivanov said.

This is a far shot from the plaintiff’s demand of 1,425,000 rubles or ($21,300).