Moscow court awards compensation to July 27 protest participant
MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. Moscow’s Tverskoy District Court ruled in favor of Daniil Konon getting 100,000 rubles (roughly $1,500) in compensation for unlawful criminal prosecution. Konon was a participant in this past summer’s July 27 unsanctioned protest.
“The court rules to partially satisfy Konon’s plea and to collect 100,000 rubles from the Russian Federation, through the Ministry of Finance,” Judge Dmitry Ivanov said.
This is a far shot from the plaintiff’s demand of 1,425,000 rubles or ($21,300).
“I am not satisfied, I will appeal,” Konon vowed, when speaking to TASS.
On July 27, Konon was apprehended by the police in downtown Moscow and accused of taking part in mass unrest. He was placed in a detention facility, but the investigators later found no crime and Konon was released.
Earlier, another participant of the July 27 unsanctioned protest, Alexey Miniaylo, filed a similar lawsuit against the Russian Federation, seeking 1.5 million rubles ($22,401) in compensation. The court ruled that he should be awarded 150,000 rubles ($2,400) in damages. Sergey Abanichev filed a similar suit, which is still pending.
The trio were arrested following the demonstration and accused of participating in mass unrest. In September last year, the Investigative Committee dropped criminal proceedings against Abanichev and four more persons of interest, after the investigation failed to find any crime in their actions, which have been re-classified as a civil offense. The corresponding papers have been directed to the police.
from https://tass.com/society/1125659