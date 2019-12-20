Moscow Domodedovo and Sheremetyevo airports receive bomb threats for fifth time this week

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. Moscow Domodedovo and Sheremetyevo airports are being inspected for the fifth time this week after receiving anonymous bomb threats, a source in the emergency services informed TASS on Friday.

“We have received calls with bomb threats to Domodedovo and Sheremetyevo airports. Dog handlers are currently inspecting the buildings and territory of the airports,” the source stated, adding that there is no evacuation planned for now.

A bomb threat has also been called in to the Andronovka station of the Moscow Central Circle of the Moscow Metro. Dog handlers have been sent to the scene.

Earlier on Friday, over 20 schools and 11 courts have been evacuated in the wake of bomb threats.

A wave of bomb threats began in Moscow, St. Petersburg and other Russian regions in late November. Unknown persons repeatedly call in bomb threats to various facilities: courts, schools, hospitals, airports, train stations. All previous threats resulted to be false.

from https://tass.com/emergencies/1101773