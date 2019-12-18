Moscow hopes Kiev will heed Venice Commission’s conclusions on state language law

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Russia hopes that the Ukrainian authorities will heed the conclusions drawn by the Council of Europe’s Venice Commission regarding the law on the state language, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters at a press briefing on Wednesday.

“While noting the impartiality of the conclusions drawn by Venice Commission experts, we hope that the Ukrainian authorities will heed the views of that reputable international European body,” she said. The diplomat recalled that the Venice Commission had advised Kiev to review the state language law from the viewpoint of its compliance with Ukraine’s international obligations and abandon the differentiated approach towards the languages of ethnic minorities.

On April 25, 2019, Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada (parliament) passed the bill “On ensuring the functioning of Ukrainian as the state language.” The country’s president signed it on May 15. The law requires that Ukrainian citizens use the Ukrainian language in all spheres of public life.

On December 6, the Venice Commission recommended that Ukraine postponed the enactment of the law until the law on ethnic minorities was drafted. The commission’s document highlighted the importance of seeing to it that the language issue did not become a source of interethnic tensions in Ukraine.