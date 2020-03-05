Moscow placed on high alert due to threat of coronavirus outbreak

This post was originally published on this site

President Vladimir Zelensky, according to lawmaker Alexander Kachura, nominated Denis Shmygal as the next prime minister

Read more

The talks are expected to take place on Thursday

Read more

The crew will familiarize itself with the boat systems, including the engine, the radioelectronic armament and means of communication and navigation and will hone its boat control skills, the Navy commander informed

Read more

Ten SSJ-100 airplanes were to be delivered last year but were postponed

Read more

On February 27, Turkey launched another operation in Syria, the Spring Shield, targeting Syrian government army facilities and manpower

Read more

from https://tass.com/society/1127255

Thanks! You've already liked this
No comments