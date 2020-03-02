Moscow police detain man who reported fake bomb threats in several cities
MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. The Moscow police have detained a suspect who reported fake bomb threats at various facilities in several Russian cities, the police’s press service informed TASS.
“<…> An unidentified man called 02 (police hotline – TASS) reporting bomb threats at several objects in different cities. At the same time, he organized a live stream for an unrestricted number of persons on one of his social networks. Police units have been sent to the scene immediately,” the message informs, adding that the suspect, a 31-year-old man, has been detained.
Criminal proceedings have been launched under Article 207 of the Russian Criminal Code (Deliberately false report of an act of terrorism).
A wave of bomb threats began in Moscow, St. Petersburg and other Russian regions in late November 2019. Unknown persons repeatedly call in bomb threats at various facilities: courts, schools, hospitals, airports, train stations. All the previous threats resulted to be false. Earlier, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) informed that it had blocked access to five foreign mail services used to send out bomb threats at various facilities in the country.
from https://tass.com/emergencies/1125771