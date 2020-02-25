Moscow Zoo’s groundhogs wake up ahead of time

“Groundhogs woke up in the Moscow Zoo. Usually, they wake up from hibernation in early March, or, if a winter is particularly snowy or cold, even later. This year, because of the warm weather and snow melting, the groundhogs woke up ahead of time,” the message reads.

MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. Visitors of the Moscow Zoo would be able to see Archi the groundhog, who, together with two females, woke up from hibernation ahead of time because of anomalous warm weather, the Moscow Mayor website says.

The message says that Archi the groundhog lives with two females, Sara and Nagaina. Thanks to the accumulated fat, groundhogs hibernate for four to five months.

Archi already shows himself to the outside, being the most active and energetic of the groundhogs. He has already managed to clear the burrow entrance of soil and foliage. The visitors might see him during morning and day hours. Sara and Nagaina do not show themselves yet; the Zoo staff says they would leave the burrow in a couple of weeks.

“Our zoologists were prepared for the groundhogs’ early awakening, because the snow began to melt in early February. These animals are sensitive to temperature changes and wake up only when warmth comes. Following the long hibernation, the groundhogs slowly return to their normal lifestyle. They act cautiously during the first days: check how the surroundings have changed, recon their territory, and leave their marks,” says Moscow Zoo CEO Svetlana Akulova.

In the upcoming days, the zoologists would begin waking up jerboas. Then, it would be the time for Rosa the brown bear and Himalayan bears Budur and Alladin to wake up.

Starting on March 1, the Moscow Zoo would switch to spring schedule. The visitors would be able to see the Giant pandas, Asian elephants, and other animals between 9:00 and 18:00 Moscow time.