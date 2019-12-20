Moscow’s Cathedral of Christ the Savior inspected in wake of bomb threats
MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. The Cathedral of Christ the Savior, one of the main tourist attractions of Moscow, is being inspected after an anonymous bomb threat, a source in the emergency services informed TASS on Friday.
“An anonymous bomb threat has been called in to the Cathedral of Christ the Savior. It is not being evacuated,” the source informed.
Earlier on Friday, over 20 schools and 11 courts have been evacuated in the wake of bomb threats. Bomb threats were called in to a station of the Moscow Central Circle, the Moscow State Tchaikovsky Conservatory, the Moscow Aviation Institute and the Moscow Architectural Institute. Moscow Domodedovo and Sheremetyevo airports were also inspected for the fifth time this week.
A wave of bomb threats descended upon Moscow, St. Petersburg and other Russian regions in late November. Unknown persons repeatedly call in bomb threats to various facilities: courts, schools, hospitals, airports, train stations. Only on Thursday, Moscow law enforcement bodies inspected about 80 facilities, evacuating 27,000 people for security purposes. All the threats resulted to be false.
from https://tass.com/emergencies/1101821